Enemy is adjusting its plans and actions in accordance with Putin’s order to enter administrative borders of Donetsk by September 15, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation are adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with the order of the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region by September 15

This was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The adversary continues to hold the occupied areas of Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, and also tries to create favorable conditions for resuming the offensive. Thus, the Russian occupying forces are once again adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with Putin's order to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk region until September 15," Hromov said at a briefing in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, the Russian Federation is currently regrouping the 3rd Army Corps to the Donetsk operational area.

"We are considering the issue that there will be attempts to carry out offensive actions in the Donetsk direction directly with the participation of this unit," Hromov said.

The representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the 3rd Army Corps is a newly created unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, it was formed and provided with weapons and military equipment from the existing bases, warehouses and arsenals of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"The personnel have undergone training. According to the data provided by the Russian side, these are trained servicemen. But you and I understand that this is not the first wave of mobilization resources to this corps. The Main Directorate of Intelligence has some data on the training of the personnel." - he added.