Red Cross still does not have access to affected Ukrainian prisoners in occupied Olenivka

The International Committee of the Red Cross managed to visit only a few hundred prisoners of war on both sides. There is no access to thousands of other prisoners in the ICRC.

This was stated by ICRC General Director Robert Mardini during a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Mardini emphasized that the ICRC has fruitful negotiations with the Russian side regarding access to the injured prisoners of war in Olenivka: "Unfortunately, we have not received access since then, but we are trying to get access, it is an absolute priority for us."

Mardini noted that he could not disclose the details of the conditions in which the prisoners of war were kept. "We have to expand access to all prisoners of war. This is part of our daily struggle," said the director general of the ICRC.

Access to prisoners of war enables the ICRC to monitor and demand improvements in their conditions of detention and treatment. This allows prisoners to stay in touch with their relatives. As the head of the Red Cross noted, recently more than 1,000 letters of captured servicemen from Russia to Ukraine were handed over to their families with the assistance of the ICRC.

The International Committee of the Red Cross emphasizes that they cannot force warring parties to comply with humanitarian law in this or any other armed conflict. Parties to the conflict are responsible for this:

"The ICRC as a humanitarian organization is unable to force governments or armed forces to act. We do not have weapons. We are not politicians."

During the evacuation of the defenders of Azovstal, the ICRC was able to register about 1,800 people, expecting to be able to visit them. But they cannot do it. The ICRC facilitated the safe exit of combatants from the territory of Azovstal while interacting with the parties to the armed conflict.

"We have registered their data, believing that the ICRC will later receive permission to visit them. But we cannot guarantee the safety of prisoners of war after they have fallen into the hands of the enemy, as it is simply beyond our capabilities to give such guarantees," noted the director general of the ICRC.

We will remind, on July 28, the armed forces of the Russian Federation set off a thermobaric explosion on the territory of the correctional institution in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as a result of the explosion, about 40 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 130 were injured.

Ukraine demands from the UN and the ICRC to immediately react to the terrorist attack committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as to conduct an inspection of the colony where captured Ukrainian servicemen were kept.