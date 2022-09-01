Putin is small man and will not win war with Ukraine, - MFA of Denmark Kofod

Russian President Vladimir Putin is a small man and will not win a war with Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Jeppe Kofod, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Today we will go to Buchi, where the first war crimes of the Russian Federation in this large-scale aggression took place. It is simply impossible to imagine that one person can order to commit so many terrible crimes. Denmark will continue to investigate and record the war crimes of the Russian Federation, help Ukraine with weapons, and we will continue to show the world, what is Russia doing here. Putin and the Russian Federation will not win this war, they will lose. He is a small person both literally and figuratively. And all these hopes of a bloody miserable person ran into the massive and inspired struggle of Ukrainians," Kofod said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

The minister said that Denmark sees that Ukraine broke Russia's plans.

"The next phase will be focused on ensuring that Russia is already defeated and Ukraine is victorious, and that is why we continue to provide important military equipment and training to your military," Kofod said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Denmark spoke in favor of limiting the trips of Russians to the EU.

"We must very strictly limit the opportunity for Russian tourists to enjoy the benefits of civilization when they destroy this civilization. Therefore, we will fight together with you. We will not give in, we are ready to fight in this war as long as it takes - until your victory," he assured he.

Kofod added that on Wednesday, the Danish government presented a new budget for 2023, and in it Ukraine is the number one priority as a recipient of financial and military aid.