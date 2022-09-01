AFU keep under control logistics of Russian troops in Kherson region, crossing, 4 tanks, 3 howitzers and BC warehouse were destroyed overnight, - OC "South"

An attempt by Russian troops to build a new pontoon crossing across Inhulets was stopped by the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During the night, the Southern Defense Forces kept the crossings in the Kherson region under fire control and struck the control points and concentrations of the Russian troops.

Vladyslav Nazarov, the spokesman of the Operational Command "South", reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Our missile and artillery units practiced fire tasks at three control points, a radar station, two areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and equipment. An attempt to establish a new pontoon crossing in the Dariivka area was also cut off by our fire. Fire control on the Kakhovka bridge left several additional holes, continuing to fix the inoperability of the infrastructural facility," Nazarov said.

According to the information of OC "South", during the night the Russian army lost 33 people, 4 T-72 tanks, 3 howitzers "Msta-B", 4 units of armored vehicles and an ammunition depot in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region.

