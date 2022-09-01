Kuleba on visa restrictions for Russians: EU decision is positive, but its implementation is important

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba positively evaluates the decision adopted by the Council of Foreign Ministers on August 31 regarding the change in the visa policy for citizens of Russia. At the same time, he emphasizes the importance of its conscientious implementation by all EU member states.

Kuleba stated this at a joint press conference with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that the decision regarding visa restrictions for Russians should be considered dynamically. He noted that in the morning, at the beginning of the discussion of the EU ministers, the basic decision was only to suspend the agreement on the simplified issuance of visas to the citizens of the Russian Federation.

"However, as a result of difficult discussions and exchange of views between the EU foreign ministers and myself, a small working group was created, which significantly refined this decision. Ultimately, a political agreement was reached yesterday on changes in the EU's visa policy towards Russia. That is, it is not only about stopping of the agreement, there are a number of other steps that allow me to say that in (that) case, if yesterday's decision is properly implemented in good faith by all EU member states, then this decision will be as close as possible to what Ukraine wanted," - Kuleba said.

At the same time, he noted that "the devil hides in the details", therefore, as the minister noted, in principle, the correct decision was made yesterday, but the details in the implementation can destroy its effectiveness.

"That is why I emphasize the importance of implementation," the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

In his opinion, the most important turning point that took place yesterday is that the argument that this is "Putin's war and everyone else is innocent" is a thing of the past.

"This is very important. Because now, without this barrier in the perception of Russian aggression, we will be able to make much more powerful decisions," predicted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.