Enemy’s attempts to advance in Sloviansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions were unsuccessful, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. 09012022.

"190 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues. The enemy is trying to establish full control over the territory of the Donetsk region and hold the captured areas of the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions. The enemy continues to carry out air and missile strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. Units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are carrying out the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. The threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is holding separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy shelled the areas of Kamianska Sloboda, Zalizny Mist, Senkivka of Chernihiv region and Starykovo of Sumy region with mortars and barrel artillery.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy continues to conduct hostilities with the aim of holding the previously occupied areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled targets in the areas of Udy, Sosnivka, Velyki Prohody, Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshki, Cherkaski Tyshky, Stary Saltiv and Pryshyb with the use of tank weapons, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units shelled the areas of Hrushuvaha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Vernopillia, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Dibrivne and Nova Dmytrivka settlements with barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems. He used aviation to strike the areas of the settlements of Nova Dmytrivka and Bohorodychne. Made an attempt to attack in the direction of Dolyna settlement, was unsuccessful, withdrew.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy fired tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery at the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Piskunivka, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, Spirne, and Rozdolivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Yakovlivka, Viimka, Bilohorivka, Krasnopolivka, Zvanivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. With offensive actions, he tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Bakhmutske and Zaytseve, he was unsuccessful, he withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy fired with tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandropol, Rozivka, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Vodyane, Opytne, Pervomaiske, Pisky. He carried out an airstrike on the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Neskuchne, and Oleksandropol. With offensive and assault actions, he tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Nevelske, and Opytne, he was unsuccessful, suffered losses, and withdrew.

In the Novopavliv direction, he shelled the areas of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Prechystivka settlements. An airstrike was carried out in the area of Mariinka settlement. With offensive and assault actions, he tried to improve the tactical position in the direction of the settlement of Vodyane, he did not succeed, he withdrew.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled objects in the areas of settlements of Novopillia, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Luhivske.

In the South Bug region, the enemy tried to use tanks, mortars and barrel artillery to hit important objects in the areas of Potemkine, Andriivka, Novohrihorivka, Shyroke, Partyzanske, Novopetrivka, Lyubomirivka, Shevchenkove, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Lupareve, Oleksandrivka, Pervomaiske, Lozove, Olhyne settlements.

The enemy naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov seas continues to conduct reconnaissance, perform the task of supporting the actions of the ground group and block civilian shipping. There is still a threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

- says the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.