Head of IAEA Grossi and part of mission members left Zaporizhzhia NPP, - "Energoatom"

The General Director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has left the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

As Censor.NET informs, NAPGC "Energoatom" reported this on Telegram.

"As of 18:00 on September 1, 2022, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, left the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Most of the members of the delegation left the station with him," the company's statement said.

According to him, now there are five representatives of the IAEA mission left at the ZNPP, who are unloading the equipment they brought and will continue working at the plant.

"It is expected that they will be at the Zaporizhzhia NPP until September 3," the NAPGCnoted.

Read more: 7,000 children deported to Russian Federation were identified, 53 of them were returned to Ukraine7,000 children deported to Russian Federation were identified, 53 of them were returned to Ukraine