In Cabinet of Ministers expect that in 2023 dollar exchange rate will reach 50 UAH, and inflation will be 30.6% - macro-forecast

The government expects that in 2023 the dollar exchange rate will reach 50 UAH, and the consumer price index will be 30.6%.

Such figures are included in the macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Economy, said the source of EP In Cabinet of Ministers, reports Censor.NЕТ.

So, according to macroforecast, at the beginning of 2023 the dollar rate will amount to 42 UAH, and at the end of the year hryvnia will devalue to 50 UAH.

According to calculations of the Ministry of Economy, Ukraine's GDP next year should grow by 4.6%. At the same time, at the end of 2022, it will decrease by 33.2%.

The government also expects that prices will continue to grow rapidly next year. So, the inflation rate, included in the macro-forecast, should reach 30.6% by the end of 2023 (in June it was 22.2%). The unemployment rate, according to calculations of the Ministry of Economy, should reach 28.2%, and the average salary - 18508 UAH.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Finance will draw up a budget for next year based on the macro-forecast prepared by the Ministry of Economy. According to the Budget Code, the government should submit the budget to parliament no later than 15 September.

As a rule, macro-forecasts of the government come true quite rarely. Macro-forecasts are required solely to calculate future revenues and expenditures in the budget.