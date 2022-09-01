Hungary is considered in EU as Russia’s Trojan horse - Politico

Hungary supports pro-Russian ideas and is siding with the Kremlin in the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine. Therefore, Budapest is considered to be Moscow’s Trojan horse in Europe.

This is written by Politico, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Sources in European political circles claim that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is in favor of changing the EU's course on the Russia-Ukraine war. He states that the West "should focus not on winning, but on negotiating peace.

European officials believe that Budapest only cares about its own interests. Given that there have been conflicts between Ukraine and Hungary in recent years, Orban's position is "closer to the Kremlin than to Kyiv".

According to Politico's interlocutors, Orban needs to finance his "generous social policy" by sacrificing European security. At the same time, EU political circles believe that the Hungarian government behaves "like a Russian and Chinese Trojan horse".

It is noted that Orban's policy increasingly isolates Hungary in Europe. For example, Poland, which had recently been a close partner, now condemns its neighbor.

