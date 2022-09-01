In Kherson, three school principals and 10 heads of kindergartens became traitors - Mayor’s Office

In Kherson, three school principals and ten kindergarten principals became collaborators, but among the teachers of these institutions there are those who categorically do not agree to cooperate with the occupiers.

This was told to Ukrinform by temporary acting authority of Kherson city mayor Galina Luhova, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"171 educational institutions in Kherson. To date, we have three school principals who have agreed to cooperate, but this does not speak for the pedagogical staff of the institutions - teachers resist even in those schools where principals have agreed to cooperate with the enemy.

And ten kindergarten directors who agreed to cooperate (with the enemy. - Ed.), but even here there are teachers who categorically do not agree to cooperate with the occupiers," says Lugova.

Read more: In Berdiansk, car with collaborator Kolesnikov, who worked in "Traffic police" created by occupiers, was blown up - Bratchuk

She explained that teachers who do not cooperate with the occupiers and are at home - "idle" - receive their salaries. Accordingly, the invaders have a catastrophic shortage of teachers and staff. "They will have one of their 'directors' to 'head', for example, three schools - No. 7, 36 and 32," says Lugova.

As for the organization of schoolchildren in the Ukrainian school, Lugova said that all issues agree with the parents of students. At the same time, children who are now in the occupied territory, taking into account the security factor, switched precisely to the family form of education, Lugova noted.

Distance learning is offered to those participants of the educational process who have left the occupation for other areas of the country - this form of education was organized by 35 principals of schools located in the controlled territory.