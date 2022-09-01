IAEA mission members will stay at ZNPP for 3-4 days, Ukraine counts on recommendations to demilitarize plant, - Galushchenko

The key point in the IAEA mission at the Russian military-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP will be the work of the part that has remained at the plant and will continue its stay for three to four days.

"The key will be the work of that part of the remaining mission. The plan is for it to stay there for three, maybe four days. In fact, they should work intensively every day and provide more information on the list that we discussed the day before," the minister said.

At the same time Halushchenko noted that it is possible that some representatives of the IAEA up to two people may be there all the time. "But for us in this context, it is more important that the plant be returned under Ukrainian control," he added.

According to the head of the Department of Energy, the remaining mission representatives have a detailed list of issues to explore. "Communication with the personnel is a very important thing. We would really like to see this done without pressure from the occupiers. We discussed with Grossi that it's important that these things be said face-to-face," the minister explained.

He also said that the head of the IAEA himself, Raphael Grossi, with whom he had already communicated upon his return to Ukrainian-controlled territory, had been at the station for about two hours.

"It is impossible to get the necessary amount of information in that time, but Grossi does not say that he did. He used this time intensively, visited the machine hall, saw military equipment, which the Russians tried to pass off as chemical protection equipment," Halushchenko described the situation.

As for his expectations from the mission, the head of the Energy Ministry noted: "The very fact that this mission took place is important. All the more so at Ukraine's initiative and despite all the actions of the occupants aimed at disrupting it.

According to him, the IAEA can not liberate the plant with weapons in their hands, but it is important that they declared about the necessity of its demilitarization. "Of course, we want the report to state the necessity of de-occupation in order to implement all recommendations and we want to get a realistic assessment of the situation," the Minister of Energy stressed.

At the same time, he noted that next week will be important, because Russia is once again meeting the UN Security Council on the issue of the ZNPP next Tuesday, and Grossi will speak there.

