During September 1, Russian occupants shelled five communities in Sumy, more than 100 explosions were recorded - RMA

During the day, the occupants shelled five communities in Sumy, and more than 100 "arrivals" were recorded.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Dmytro Zhivytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

According to him, today the Russians carried out 7 attacks on 5 communities of the region - Krasnopilska, Novoslobidska, Znob-Novgorodska, Esmanska and Kirikivska.

"More than 100 attacks were recorded. They were fired from barrel artillery, mortars and MLRS. Fortunately, there were no casualties. But there is destruction," said the head of the RMA.

Zhyvytskyi added that as a result of the shelling of the Krasnopilska community, two cars, a garage and a residential building in the village of Maiske were damaged.

