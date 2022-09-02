Occupiers night attack on Kharkiv: arrival in Kholodnohirsky district, damage to infrastructure facilities (updated). PHOTO

Rashists shelled Kharkoiv again.

This was stated in Telegram channel by mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"At night there was a flight in the Kholodnohirsky district of the city. There were no victims previously, four cars were damaged. In the morning, rescuers will check the area adjacent to the place of arrival," he said.

Later, Terekhov clarified that as a result of the morning survey of the territory in the Kholodnohirsky district, the police spoke about the arrival of the S-300 missile.

"In addition to four cars, two infrastructural facilities were damaged. There is no information about the victims," the head of the city informs.

