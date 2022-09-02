Schmyhal to Biden and Scholz: We need Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks on battlefield

Ukraine is waiting for a command from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to directly supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with modern Leopard 2 tanks, and from American President Joe Biden - Abrams.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this before his upcoming visit to Berlin, it is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Deutsche Welle.

According to the head of the Cabinet, who will arrive in Germany on Saturday, September 3, and meet with Scholz on Sunday, official Kyiv hopes that the West will adjust the further "philosophy of arms supplies."

"By that I mean: modern battle tanks must also be supplied. We expect the US to supply us with its Abrams tanks, and from Germany we expect a Leopard 2. These are modern tanks that Ukraine needs on the battlefield," he stressed.

Germany hesitated for some time, but then still supplied Ukraine with a small amount (for the length of the front in Ukraine and the intensity of the fighting) of heavy weapons: 10 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled guns, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, three MARS II MLRS, three BREM and other

At the same time, the direct supply of modern tanks and infantry fighting vehicles is still a taboo for Scholz, who does not want to be a pioneer in this among NATO countries (so far they have only supplied Ukraine with outdated Soviet-style tanks and BMPs). In the meantime, Spain could return its Leopard 2s from storage, which still need to be "reanimated", but this is not certain.

Schmyhal believes we need to make progress in supplying directly from the manufacturer.

"Germany has made tremendous progress in terms of supporting Ukraine with weapons, but of course we want to get more weapons and equipment sooner," the Prime Minister said.

He also urged Berlin to deliver more advanced Iris-T SAMs, which were promised there soon (four units). Shmyhal says Ukraine needs 12 complexes.

The Prime Minister urged Germans "not to forget" about the war in Ukraine, despite their own problems over it: "We are fighting for freedom. I don't think you can get tired of fighting for freedom. We are all in the crosshairs of this regime. We must stand together and fight together for freedom in Europe."

