I have talked to Putin many times and will continue to do so, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to continue negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Delfi.

"I met with the Russian president in Moscow at a long table. I've spoken to him many times on the phone. And I say clearly that I will continue to do so," Scholz stressed.

He also does not think that Germany is hurting itself by forcing a withdrawal from Russian gas.

