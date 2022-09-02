Navy artillerymen destroyed 7 BMD, tank and IFV of Russians

During the day, artillery units of the Navy struck the positions of the Russians and inflicted losses on the enemy.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is reported by Ukrainian Navy.

"On September 1, military units and units of the Marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groupings, continued to carry out tasks to repel the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation," the message reads.

It is noted that artillery units and divisions struck the invaders, as a result of which the enemy lost 7 BMPs, one tank and one BMD. The final losses of the enemy are being specified.