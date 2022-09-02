Japanese company launched blue-yellow train. PHOTOS

A train with yellow and blue carriages runs on Japanese railways as a sign of support for Ukrainian railway workers.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Japanese company Kotohira Railway launched a train in the colors of the Ukrainian flag as a sign of respect for the Ukrainian railway workers who rescue people from hot spots and risk their own lives," the message reads.

As noted, you can ride in such a carriage in the city of Takamatsu.

