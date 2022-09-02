Ukraine is at war, and at same time it has sent food to 20 countries, - Zelensky

Ukrainian food has already been delivered by sea to 20 countries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about this at the international economic forum "Ambrozetti", Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

"Ukrainian food has already reached 20 countries by sea. Our wheat has also been sent to such countries as Ethiopia and Yemen, where the situation is particularly difficult. Our word regarding guarantees of food security will be kept in the future," he said.

Zelensky also emphasized that Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations for the grain export initiative, which relieves the acuteness of the food crisis in the world. So, it does not allow a new migration crisis.

Read more: We have not heard from IAEA main thing - appeal to Russia to demilitarize station, - Zelensky

"Hunger in the countries of Africa and Asia would lead to new waves of migrants to Europe, in particular to the Mediterranean coast, to Italy. But we are doing everything to prevent this from happening," the president emphasized.

We will remind you that on July 22, 2022, an agreement was signed in Istanbul on the unblocking of the Ukrainian ports "Odesa", "Chornomorsk" and "Pivdenny" for the export of grain and other agricultural products.