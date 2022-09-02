Issuance of visas to Russians is limited to minimum, - Polish Prime Minister Morawieckш

Poland unequivocally advocates a ban on the entry of Russians into the territory of the European Union.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Polish Radio, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said this.

According to him, arrivals of Russians to Poland have been reduced to a minimum.

"Poland is one of those countries that unequivocally advocates banning the entry of Russians into the territory of the European Union. Humanitarian visas may continue to be issued, however, I cannot imagine such a situation where the war in Ukraine continues, terrible crimes are committed by Russian criminals, and at the same time, Russian citizens could enter the territory of the European Union as if nothing had happened," he emphasized.

Read more: Kuleba on visa restrictions for Russians: EU decision is positive, but its implementation is important

A few days ago, in Prague, the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU countries reached a political agreement to suspend the agreement on the simplified issuance of visas for Russians. Earlier, the EU suspended part of the 2007 agreement, which concerned government officials and businessmen. Now it is planned to freeze the tourist part.

The heads of foreign affairs also reached an agreement according to which passports issued by the Russian authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine will not be recognized. This will lead to a significant reduction in the number of tourist visas.