The integrity of ZNPP was violated several times. This can’t last, - Grossi

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, said that the physical integrity of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was violated several times.

"Obviously, the station and the physical integrity of the station have been violated several times... this is something that cannot last," Grossi said, reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

Grossi added that during his stay at the nuclear power plant, the sounds of fighting were "uncomfortably close."

"There were moments when the fire was obvious, heavy machine guns, artillery mortars, two or three times (it was, - ed.) really very disturbing, I would say, for all of us," he noted.

Read more: Yermak is trying to "shut up" case regarding appropriation of humanitarian aid by top officials of Zaporizhzhia, - Leros. DOCUMENT