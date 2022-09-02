AFU successfully repelled offensive of Russian invaders near Vysokopillia and Potemkine, - General Staff

The one hundred and ninety-first day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"The adversary is trying to establish complete control over the territory of the Donetsk region and hold the captured areas of the Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

The enemy continues to carry out air and missile attacks on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State.

In particular, at night and in the morning, 5 rockets were fired at the city of Kharkiv, two of them from the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, 23 rockets from the Grad and Uragan salvo fire systems were fired at Ivanovka, two of which were cluster munitions. 9 airstrikes were carried out on Mariinka, Soledar, Peremoha, and Zaytseve settlements.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are performing the task of strengthening the protection of the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel regions. Control inspections of units are ongoing, as well as preparations for regular military exercises. In the city of Brest, the deployment of UAV units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which are involved in the reconnaissance of the border regions of Ukraine, was discovered.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is holding separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The enemy shelled the areas of Senkivka, Khrinivka, Kamianska Sloboda in Chernihiv region and Novovasylivka, Maiske, Sukhodil, Nova Sloboda in Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and do not give the enemy the opportunity to advance deep into the territory of our State.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Udy, Sosnivka, Velyki Prokhody, Pytomnyk, Rusky Tyshky, Cherkaski Tyshky, Petrivka, Peremoha, Stary Saltiv, and Pryshyb.

Carried out remote demining of the terrain in the area of ​​Lebyazhe settlement.

The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy attack in the area of ​​the Husarivka settlement.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units fired from tanks, mortars, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launchers at the areas of Vernopillia, Brazhivka, Dibrivne, Dolyna, Bohorodichne, Donetske, Raihorodok, and Krasnopillia settlements. The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Daryivka, Pereizne, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, and Siversk settlements.

In the Bakhmut direction, he fired mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Kodema, Mayorsk, New York, Sukha Balka, Yuryivka.

The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmutske, and Vesela Dolyna.

With offensive actions, units of the so-called "Kadyrivets" are trying to advance in the direction of Zaitseve and Mayorsk settlements, hostilities continue.

In the Avdiiv region, the settlements of Tonenke, Avdiivka, Karlivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Opytne, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka were affected.

With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of the settlements of Pervomaiske, Opytne, and Nevelske. Thanks to the coordinated actions of the Defense Forces, the enemy was pushed back to previously occupied positions.

He did not conduct active offensive actions in the Novopavliv direction. Shelling of the areas of the settlements of Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, Novomayorsk, and Mykilske was recorded.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled objects in the areas of Novoocheretuvate, Novosilka, Vremivka, Novopole, Novodarivka, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnyanka, Novodanilivka, Bilohiria settlements.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Shyroke, Partyzanske, Novopetrivka, Trudoliubivka, Liubomirivka, Shevchenkove, Luch, Stepova Dolyna, Prybuzke, Lymany, Tavriiske, Liubimivka.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the enemy's attack near Visokopillia and Potemkine.

The enemy's naval group in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas continues to perform tasks of reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping.

There is still a threat of missile strikes on objects and infrastructure elements deep in the territory of Ukraine.

The enemy company, which was based in the "Lost World" sports club, left Kherson and took the looted property to the temporarily occupied territory of the Republic of Crimea in 5 awning trucks.

In connection with the arrival of the IAEA commission, the occupiers removed all military equipment from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. About 100 units were moved to the Atom Energomash plant, the rest were distributed in nearby settlements.

It has been confirmed that 3 enemy artillery systems, as well as a warehouse with ammunition and a company of personnel, were destroyed by accurate strikes of our troops in the areas of Kherson and Enerhodar settlements. The wounded