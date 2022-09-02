Russia has stopped gas supplies to Europe due to alleged malfunction of "Nord Stream"

On the evening of September 2, the Russian gas company "Gazprom" announced the complete stoppage of gas pumping through the "Nord Stream" pipeline due to a detected malfunction in the only compressor station "Portova", which continues to operate.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the message of "Gazprom" on Telegram.

They claim that during routine work on the Trent 60 gas pumping unit of the "Portova" compressor station, "a leak of oil with an admixture of a sealing composition was detected through the connectors of the terminal connections of the cable lines of the low and intermediate rotor speed sensors."

Also, oil was allegedly found in the area of the cable line in the external terminal box of the automatic control system of the unit. "Gazprom" claims that the acts of detection of oil leaks were signed by representatives of the Siemens company, who help with maintenance.

"Pending the removal of comments regarding the operation of the equipment, gas transport to the "Nord Stream" gas pipeline has been completely stopped," the Russian company added.

Also remind, that earlier Gazprom stopped supplies to Europe through the "Nord Stream" pipeline for three days, starting on Wednesday. As reported by Gazprom, the shutdown is necessary to carry out maintenance and preventive maintenance work on the only working Trent 60 gas pumping unit.