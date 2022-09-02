Gazprom is lying about failure of "Nord Stream", - European Commission

The European Commission believes that the Russian company Gazprom announced the closure of the "Nord Stream" gas pipeline under false pretenses.

This was stated by the spokesman of the European Commission, Eric Mamer, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"Gazprom's announcement this afternoon that it is shutting down "Nord Stream-1" again due to a fraudulent failure is further evidence of its unreliability as a supplier. It is also evidence of Russia's cynicism as it prefers to burn gas instead of fulfilling contracts," said Mamer.

The Russian gas company "Gazprom" on Friday evening announced the complete stoppage of gas pumping through the "North Stream" pipeline due to an alleged malfunction in the only "Portova" compressor station that continued to operate.