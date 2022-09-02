IAEA will leave two representatives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after end of mission, there will be report soon, - Grossi

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, confirmed on Friday that two representatives of the organization will remain at the Zaporizhzhia NPP after the end of the mission.

Grossi said this at a press conference at the headquarters of the IAEA in Vienna, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

The Director General of the IAEA recalled that on Thursday he led a mission with the participation of 15 experts of the organization, who spent several hours at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Six of our experts remain there. They will continue the work that began yesterday. And after that, as I already said in Kyiv after the visit to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, we are establishing a permanent presence on the site - this time with the participation of two experts who will continue the work." - he said.

Grossi also noted that Zaporizhia NPP "has a unique situation where the Ukrainian plant is controlled by the Russian occupying forces," and added that he will present a report on the situation to the IAEA executive board next week.