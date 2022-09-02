Occupiers blocked Kerch bridge in order to take away loot and their families, - Humeniuk

The Russian invaders take the stolen property of Ukrainians from the Kherson region to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and then take their families across the Kerch bridge.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

"The Russians blocked the Kerch bridge for a reason, as they tried to use it the other way around - both by pulling up reserves and taking away what is most valuable to them - looted goods and their families," she said.

