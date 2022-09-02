It is necessary to limit price not only of Russian oil, but also of Russian gas, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of the 191st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the press service of the President, Censor.NET informs.

"We are fighting for the support and understanding of Ukraine in all European countries, in all audiences of European societies. We remind you every time that the protection of Ukraine is the protection of all of Europe, the entire democratic world.

It is from this point of view that the decision agreed upon today by the "G-7" countries to limit the price of Russian oil should be considered. When this mechanism is implemented, it will become an important element in protecting civilized countries and energy markets from Russian hybrid aggression. Indeed, the price of Russian gas must also be limited. I am grateful to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who said this today.

The time for such energy sanctions against Russia is long overdue. Sanctions that will not only limit the flow of petrodollars and gas euros to Moscow but will also restore justice for all Europeans whom Russia is trying to blackmail with an artificially inflated price crisis on the energy market," Zelensky said.

