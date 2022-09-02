We saw everything at ZNPP, we are not being manipulated, - Grossi

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, denied that the activities of the mission at the ZNPP were influenced by Russian representatives.

Grossi said this at a press conference at the headquarters of the IAEA in Vienna on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"I saw in some of the comments and reactions that (the IAEA missions) didn't show us something, that we were given a 'parade'. We saw what I asked to be shown. Everything I asked for. Even when we were alone. We saw everything ( what they wanted)", he emphasized.

Read more: IAEA will leave two representatives at Zaporizhzhia NPP after end of mission, there will be report soon, - Grossi

Answering the question why the IAEA does not support Ukraine's calls for the demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Grossi said that the organization will not succumb to "noise" and "manipulation".

"When people tend to like what we say, they support us. When they don't, they start talking about puppets or being manipulated. We're never manipulated. We never lose our bearings. We know what we're doing. Of course, we respectfully listen to this "noise", but we can focus on what we are doing," he added.

Read more: The integrity of ZNPP was violated several times. This can’t last, - Grossi