During visit of IAEA mission, Russian military was withdrawn from territory of ZNPP, - Grossi

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, confirmed that before the visit of the organization’s mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Russian occupiers withdrew at least part of their forces.

Grossi said this at a press conference at the headquarters of the IAEA in Vienna on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"The military that were there did not communicate with us in any way. They were not available. There were several occasions when I asked to speak to one of them and they were not available. Particularly regarding the crisis center issue, because I wanted to ask if that room could be returned to its normal functioning. But it was obvious that that group of soldiers had been taken out of the station," he said.

At the same time, Grossi added that from the words of the Ukrainian colleagues in the IAEA mission, they "understood that they are essentially working together with Russian technical colleagues." "It's not an easy situation, it's a tense situation, it's not an ideal situation. It's a situation that everyone can handle," he added.