AFU repelled offensive of occupiers in areas of six settlements in Donbas, - General Staff

The occupiers became more active in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavliv and Zaporizhhia directions. The defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaitseve, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Vremivka settlements.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary on Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 6:00 a.m. on September 3 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and ninety-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 6 missile and more than 20 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of our country. In particular, the settlements of Poltavka, Pryshyb, Peremoha, Khreshchenivka, Osokorivka and Bilohirya were affected.

With the onset of dusk, the enemy became more active in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhia directions. Defense forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Bakhmutske, Kodema, Zaytseve, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Vremivka settlements.

In particular, the destruction of the enemy's manpower in the Zaporizhzhia direction has been confirmed. According to intelligence, a convoy of enemy trucks, one of which was filled with the bodies of the dead, was heading towards Berdiansk, where the crematorium was deployed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Senkivka, Chernihiv region, Myropilske, Porozok, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes. Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of our State.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Zolochiv, Velyki Prohody, Ruska Lozova, Ruski Tyshky, Cherkaskie Tyshky, Pryshyb.

In the Sloviansk direction, the settlements of Velyka Komyshuvakha, Karnaukhivka, Virnopillia were subjected to artillery shelling by the occupiers. The enemy did not conduct active offensive actions.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Raihorodok, Siversk, and Spirne.

In the Bakhmut direction, mortars, tanks, barrel and rocket artillery shelled the areas of the settlements of Soledar, Bakhmut, and Kodema.

In the Avdiivka direction, the settlements of Avdiivka, Vodyane, and Vesele were shelled by tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery.

He did not conduct active offensive operations in the Novopavlivsky direction, but shelled the areas of Mariinka, Velyka Novosilka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, and Pavlivka settlements.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled objects in the areas of settlements of Novosilka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Chervone, Shcherbaky, and Bilohirya.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Lozove, Andriivka, Olhyne, Zeleny Hai, and Stepova Dolyna settlements.

The defense forces successfully repelled the enemy's offensive in the areas of the settlements of Visokopillia and Potemkine.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 40 sorties to support the actions of ground groups, during which several enemy control points and a warehouse with ammunition were destroyed. The Bayraktar TB-2 unmanned aerial vehicle launched a missile strike that detonated the ammunition and destroyed 2 units of the enemy's armored vehicles along with their crews.

Missile forces and artillery of our military groups continue to carry out tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support. So, more than 10 concentrations of enemy manpower were hit, including 3 platoon strongholds. 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes and several units of armored vehicles of the occupiers were destroyed.

The aggressor feels the indomitable spirit of our people and the thirst for the liberation of Ukrainian lands. This is especially noticeable in the southern regions, where the occupiers are intensifying filtering measures, trying to weaken the patriotic sentiments of the population of the temporarily occupied areas.