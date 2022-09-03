AFU are advancing in three directions in Kherson region, - British intelligence

From August 29, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine resumed offensive operations in the south of Ukraine. One of the elements is an offensive on a wide front to the west of the Dnipro River with an emphasis on three directions within the Kherson region occupied by Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain on Twitter.

"The operation has limited immediate objectives, but Ukrainian forces likely achieved some tactical surprise by exploiting poor logistics, administration and leadership in the Russian armed forces," the summary said.

As British intelligence points out, as fighting also continues in the Donbas and near Kharkiv, a key decision for the Russian command in the coming days will be where to send the operational reserve forces they can create.

Read more: In morning, there was explosion in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv region, - Kim