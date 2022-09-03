During day, Air Force destroyed 5 enemy UAVs, shot down 5 Calibers and hit invaders with HARM missiles

Air defense forces shot down 5 Russian missiles over the Dnipro and shot down 5 enemy drones in one day, on September 2.

As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the past day of September 2 and the beginning of the day (until 2:00 a.m.) on September 3, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force destroyed five operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles and five Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles launched by the occupiers from the waters of the Black Sea of the sea," the report says.

Aviation of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine strikes at the occupiers in various directions.

"MiG-29 and Su-27 crews provide fighter cover for strike aircraft and hit enemy air defense positions with AGM-88 HARM anti-radar missiles. Meanwhile, bomber and assault aircraft traditionally deliver missile-bomb strikes on platoon and company strongpoints, positions of rocket systems of salvo fire, crossings, warehouses of ammunition, stocks of PMM, the accumulation of manpower and armored vehicles of the occupiers", - the Command said.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 49 050 thousand people, 235 aircraft, 2034 tanks and 4 403 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS