25 years in prison and medal from Putin: AFU eliminated leader of Russian gang of murderers Neparatov. PHOTOS

The leader of the gang, who was sentenced to 25 years for murder, took part in the war against Ukraine. After 12 years in prison, the man was released and sent to war against Ukraine.

The Insider writes about it.

The publication has at its disposal a certificate and certificate of death of Ivan Neparatov, born in 1988. According to the documents, Neparatov died on August 5 in the city of Bakhmut (Artemivsk), Donetsk region. The cause of death is "fire-explosive shrapnel penetrating head injury." Ivan Neparatov was the leader of a gang of robbers near Moscow. In July 2013, he and his members were found guilty of five murders, three robberies, extortion, fraud, illegal possession of weapons and other crimes. Neparatov received the longest sentence of all - 25 years of imprisonment.

According to the case file, from 2009 to 2010, Neparatov killed three of his acquaintances who took money from him and did not return it. He and his accomplices also strangled a businesswoman and stole 100,000 rubles from her. At the same time, Neparatov and his partner received more than a million rubles from a resident of Sergiev Posad. The man was informed that he was allegedly ordered, but for a large sum of money, the renegade killer would give up the murder.

In August 2009, Neparatov found out that a native of Ukraine, who works as a construction foreman in the village of Fedorivske, Serhiyevo-Posad district, has a large sum of money. He and his accomplices attacked the man and stole 176 thousand rubles from him. In November 2009, bandits carried out a robbery attack on a house near Serhiyev Posad, beat its inhabitants - a man and a woman, but the man managed to run outside and call for help. Fearing arrest, the killers fled the scene.

In March 2010, Neparatov dealt with a member of the gang who refused to drive the robbers to the scene of another crime, and therefore disrupted their plans. "For the purpose of intimidation and forcing him to fulfill his obligations in the future, (Neparatov) kidnapped a man and, together with his accomplices, beat him. After that, (he) stabbed (him) at least 88 times on his body," - says the press release of the SC of the Russian Federation.

It is reported that bandits used firearms and pneumatic weapons, as well as police uniforms and masks, when committing crimes.

As a result, Neparatov served 12 of the 25-year term assigned to him, after which he went to war in Ukraine. Posthumously awarded a medal for bravery signed by Vladimir Putin, as well as a medal and orders "For blood and bravery" by the "leadership" of the so-called "LDNR".











