40% of equipment with which new Russian units are equipped is inoperable, - Skibitsky

Новий армійський корпус у РФ зможуть сформувати лише до кінця листопада.

As Censor.NET informs, the representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitsky, stated this on the air of the Military Television of Ukraine.

"40% of the equipment with which the new Russian units are equipped is inoperable. Having experienced military failures and catastrophic losses of personnel and equipment, Russia is trying to create new military units and formations. The equipment and weapons are also a problem. All the latest equipment was in the arsenal of those battalion-tactical groups that entered our territory in February-March. Now we see that all units being formed are equipped with Soviet-style weapons, which are removed from storage bases and arsenals and sent to the army," he said.

Skibitsky believes that the new army corps in Russia will be able to be formed only by the end of November.

"The story with the Third Army Corps will drag on until November. The problem is human resources. Staffing with specialists. It takes 3-4 months to train a normal specialist," he said.