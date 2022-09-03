Russians attacked Mykolaiv. Garages are on fire, house is damaged, - Senkevych

Today, September 3, the Russian invaders attacked Mykolaiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, Mykolaiv City Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych informed about this.

"Around 11:30, explosions rang out in Mykolaiv. Currently, it is known that a garage in one of the city's districts was hit. A fire broke out there - rescuers are extinguishing it. The shock wave also blew out windows and doors in a private residential building," the report says.

According to preliminary information, one woman received shrapnel injuries.

