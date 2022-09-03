Military weapon went off at exhibition in Chernihiv, two children were injured, 2-year-old boy is in serious condition, - RMA

As a result of the explosion at the weapons exhibition in Chernihiv, three children were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

"I can't help but react to the tragedy that happened today in the historic center of the city. At the event, which included an interactive activity for children, for some reason, there was also an exhibition with military weapons, which worked.

Three children were injured. In particular, a two-year-old boy is in serious condition. Everyone is provided with all the necessary qualified medical assistance," the message reads.

Currently, the investigation of the scene of the events and the investigation of the origin of the dangerous exhibits is ongoing. Investigators are working on the spot.

"The guilty will be punished," Chaus added.

Also remind, earlier it was reported that the ammunition detonated at the exhibition in Chernihiv.

