Ukrainians should not underestimate or even forget about threat from Belarus, - SBGS

Belarusian army units continue to strengthen the border with Ukraine and conduct military maneuvers.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andrii Demchenko on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Channel 24.

"We do not observe changes in the number of troops or in the nature of their actions. But we are not sitting still either. We understand that this direction is critical to a certain extent. After all, Belarus supports Russia in the war against Ukraine. Therefore, our forces pay considerable attention to this direction," he said.

According to Demchenko, this direction is being strengthened, positions are being set up so that there is shelter and the opportunity to fire if the enemy crosses the border.

