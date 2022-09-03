Belarus has moved "Hrad" and "S-300" to border with Ukraine

The "Belarusian Haiun" monitoring group records an increase in military activity in the Brest region, which borders Ukraine. In particular, "Hrad" and "S-300" were transferred to the border.

It is noted that since the end of August, both supply vehicles and more serious weapons have been brought to the Brest region. In particular, on August 30, an echelon arrived in Brest with at least 20 units of equipment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and 4 passenger cars, among the weapons were two launchers of the "S-300" air defense system.

According to the monitoring group, the echelon was with the equipment of the 115th anti-aircraft missile regiment of Belarus, which returned to Brest after training in the Russian Federation.

On the same day, the second echelon with more than 6 T-72 tanks of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus arrived in Brest.

Already on August 31, 5 IFVs of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus were moving in the direction of the border village of Adamove in the Drohychyn district, and 4 KamAZs with howitzers of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus were spotted in Pinsk.

On September 2, in the direction of Ivatsevichi from Bereza, a column of 20 vehicles of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus was spotted, where, in addition to MAZs and Urals, a radar was also moving.

In the evening of the same day, another large echelon of military equipment arrived at the Brest-South railway station: more than 13 onboard Urals, more than 17 "Hrad" anti-aircraft guns, more than 12 Gaz-66s, 2 2S5 "Giatsint-S" self-propelled guns, and 3 vehicles the senior officer of battery 1B12, as well as several passenger and cargo cars.

"What we are seeing is certainly an increase, including by returning part of the equipment after exercises in the Russian Federation. The current increase is also connected with the conduct of exercises, and such a number of troops is not enough for aggression against Ukraine," - noted in " Belarusian Haiun".