Russian troops shelled Zelenodolsk from "Uragan": nine victims, including 10-year-old boy, -Operational group "Kakhovka"

The invaders shelled Zelenodolsk with "Uragan", 9 people were injured.

This was reported by the Military Operational Group "Kakhovka", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"...As a result of shelling in the city of Zelenodolsk, 9 people were injured, including a 10-year-old boy. All are in the hospital," the report states.

See more: Troops of Russian Federation carried out massive shelling of Novhorod-Siversky district, houses were damaged, there were no victims, - RMA. PHOTOS

According to the information of the operational group of troops, the invaders fired Zelenodolsk from the "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers using cluster shells. Residential buildings, administrative buildings, and industrial infrastructure facilities were damaged in Zelenodolsk.

In the village of Velyka Kostromka, a hit on open surfaces was recorded, and there were no casualties.