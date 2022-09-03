Shelling of Zelenodolsk from "Uragan": 9-year-old boy died, number of injured increased to 10
The enemy from the "Uragan" shelled the Zelenodol community. A child died, 10 other people were injured.
Valentyn Reznychenko, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, reports this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"In Zelenodolsk, the Russians killed a 9-year-old boy... In the afternoon, they shelled Zelenodolsk twice with "Uragan". Earlier, 10 people were injured. All are in the hospital. Most of them are seriously injured...
In Zelenodolsk, 8 high-rise buildings, shops, a kindergarten, a lyceum, and the National Academy of Medical Sciences were mutilated. Houses were damaged in Velyka Kostromka. Hitting children with "Uragan"...There are no words... Retribution will come," he said.