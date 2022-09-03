Russian Railways must find up to 10,000 volunteers for war in Ukraine. DOCUMENT

The Russian railway company received an order to find up to 10,000 "volunteers" among its civilian employees for a short-term contract for the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by head of the human rights organization "Conscript School" Oleksiy Tabalov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

A source from the East Siberian Railway sent a document to the human rights activist, which says that Russian President Vladimir Putin has set a quota for corporations to send workers willing to participate in the war against Ukraine. The quota for Russian Railways is 10,000 people.

"They sent me the following document. The Russian Railways launched a campaign to recruit current employees for the war. They wrote to me that personnel in Moscow were instructed to constantly campaign and inform. The company pays 200,000 once in addition to 200,000 from the Ministry of Defense, which is for 6 months they keep the employee's job, but without keeping the salary. The recruitment plan is 10 thousand people," Tabalov said.