Russia is preparing for decisive energy strike on Europe, - Zelensky

Russia is preparing for a decisive energy strike against all Europeans this winter.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"The other day, Russia is trying to put even more energy pressure on Europe by completely stopping the flow of gas through the Nord Stream pipeline. Why are they doing this?"

Russia wants to destroy the normal life of every European - in all countries of our continent. It wants to weaken and intimidate all of Europe, every state. Where Russia cannot do this by force of conventional weapons, it does it by force of energy weapons. It is trying to hit with poverty and political chaos where it cannot yet hit with missiles.

And to defend ourselves against this, we all in Europe need even more unity, even more coordination, even more help to each other.

This winter, Russia is preparing for a decisive energy strike against all Europeans. And the key answers to this should be two things: first, our unity - unity in defense against the terrorist state, and second - strengthening of our own pressure on Russia - this and strengthening of all levels of sanctions and limitation of oil and gas revenues of Russia.

The more blows we all strike together, the fewer blows these terrorists can inflict," Zelensky said.