Tough fighting continues in many areas of front - Zelensky

In many parts of the front in the Kharkiv region, east and south of Ukraine, tough fighting continues.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening video appeal, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Tough fighting continues in many parts of the front - both Kharkov region, Donbass, and in the south of our country.

Russian troops were again beating on the Mykolaiv region, on areas of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and on Kharkiv. Unfortunately, there are casualties, among them, unfortunately, there are children.

Ukrainian artillery is doing everything to destroy the striking potential of the occupiers, so that every Russian headquarters and all their ammunition depots, all logistical routes in the occupied territory are neutralized.

I thank our soldiers who ensure this. Today, in particular, I want to celebrate the fighters of the 55th Artillery Brigade in the Donetsk direction - for their accurate fire on the enemy. I thank our Intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine for the accuracy of our answers regarding the positions and objects of the occupiers," the President said.