Russia still going to hold ’referendums’ in September - White House

The US sees signs that Russia intends to hold illegal "referendums" on the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine in September.

This was stated by White House national security spokesman John Kirby in an іnterview with the Russian TV channel "Rain", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"We're seeing signs that Russia is still going to hold this quasi-referendum as early as this month. It's their way of achieving some semblance of political legitimacy for the military successes they've either already achieved, or are going to achieve, or want to achieve in the future. And in some sense, it can compensate for the fact that they did not achieve the necessary successes, because they are trying to achieve them politically," Kirby said.

In his words, such "referendums" are "another scheme from the Kremlin's methodology to claim at least some legitimacy in this unprovoked, illegitimate war that they unleashed in Ukraine."

The representative of the White House emphasized that according to new and new polls, Ukrainians do not want to be part of Russia, but want to be a sovereign state.