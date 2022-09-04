U.S. has no hope that Putin is ready to end war in Ukraine - White House

The US does not hold out hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the White House spokesman for national security, John Kirby in an іnterview to Russian TV channel "Rain", reports Censor.NЕТ.

"This is not a war with the USA, this is not a war with NATO. Putin has chosen to start a war with Ukraine and Ukrainians. And unfortunately, nothing that we are seeing today gives us any hope that he is ready to put an end to this war, to the killing of peaceful Ukrainians," stated Kirby.

Commenting on statements by Russian officials that the West's supply of weapons to Ukraine only prolongs the conflict, Kirby said: "This conflict is only prolonged by Putin's desire to continue it."

"He (Putin. - Ed.) could end the war today if he agreed to withdraw his troops and voluntarily sit down with Zelensky at the negotiating table to discuss the end of this conflict. Of course, Zelensky must decide for himself whether he is ready for negotiations, and we we must respect him as the supreme commander. It is clear that in recent days Putin has also shown that he is not interested in this. But Putin could end this war tomorrow, even without negotiations, if he simply withdrew his troops from Ukraine and recognized its sovereignty," Kirby emphasized .