Counteroffensive of Armed Forces in south is proceeding according to plan, - Wall Street Journal

The success of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south of the country can take different forms.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

Even without winning significant positions, Kyiv can make progress by forcing Russia, among other things, to reveal the location of its troops and supply bases; take a defensive position or withdraw troops from other regions of the country.

Ukraine can also receive intelligence about Russian units, their vulnerability and readiness for combat.

The Armed Forces do not yet have the resources for a quick offensive, the publication writes. Instead, the military seeks to weaken forward Russian forces while using long-range artillery and missiles to strike strategic targets in the rear.

According to Western officials, approximately 20,000 Russian troops are stationed in Kherson and its surroundings. Ukraine hopes to win back the region without engaging in bloody street battles, WSJ writes.

Read more: Russian troops shelled Zelenodolsk from "Uragan": nine victims, including 10-year-old boy, -Operational group "Kakhovka"

American Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, who previously served as deputy head of the US European Command, also told the WSJ that he does not expect a massive attack on Ukraine.

"We will see several places of deployment of small units that will cause damage to the Russian military and will be an excellent way to fight," he said.

Twitty stressed that for this type of fighting, you need to look at the long term, and not wait for immediate results.