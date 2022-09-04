Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in areas of eight settlements, - General Staff

The Ukrainian military is restraining the enemy, they managed to repulse Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Pasika, Dolyna, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Pisky, Pervomaiske.

September 4

Thus, the one hundred and ninety-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

Offensive actions continue in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. The enemy continues to actively use anti-aircraft defenses to cover his troops. Conducts aerial reconnaissance with high intensity using UAVs. It is trying to improve the logistical support of its troops.

Over the past day, the enemy has launched more than 10 missile and more than 24 air strikes on military and civilian objects on the territory of our State. In particular, civilian infrastructure was affected in the areas of Peremoha, Husarivka, Novomykhailivka, Bilohiria settlements.

The threat of systematic massive air and missile strikes on military and critical infrastructure facilities throughout Ukraine continues to persist.

Due to the lack of high-precision weapons, the enemy began to use outdated S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles more often. More than 500 such missiles were launched on the territory of Ukraine, some of which did not reach the target. The occupiers are armed with several thousand such missiles, but most of them are unusable.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation remains without significant changes.

In other directions, the enemy attacked military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, combat vehicles, barrel and rocket artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - settlements of Mikhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region and Stukalyvka in Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction - Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv, Slatyne, Sosnivka, Udy, Petrivka, Velyki Prohody, Stary Saltiv, Andriivka;

in the Sloviansk direction - Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Sloviansk, Siversk, Raihorodok, Donetske, Ivano-Dariivka, Vesele;

in the Bakhmut direction - Zaytseve, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Viymka, Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Vodiane, Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivsky direction, the enemy did not carry out active offensive actions, but shelled the regions of Krasnohorivka and Orlivka settlements;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Bilohiria, Olhivske, Zelene Pole, Novopole, Novosilka, Vremivka;

in the South Bug direction, the enemy carried out shelling along the entire line of contact. Attempts to provide logistical support for the troops.

Units of the Defense Forces hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing deep into the territory of our State. The defense forces managed to successfully repulse the enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bohorodychne, Pasika, Dolyna, Bakhmut, Pokrovske, Bakhmutske, Pisky, Pervomaiske.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 6 strikes aimed at destroying the enemy's manpower, combat and special equipment, means of radio-electronic warfare, anti-aircraft defense and logistical support facilities. Information on losses is being clarified.

Missile troops and artillery of ground troops continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the enemy's control system and logistical support. As a result of the impact of fire during the past day, damage was caused to the enemy control post, the areas of concentration of military equipment and personnel of the tank battalion. The counter-battery radar station "Zoopark", the radio-electronic warfare station "Zhitel" and a large number of the occupants' manpower were destroyed.