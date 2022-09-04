382 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 740 were injured, - PGO

As of the morning of September 4, 2022, more than 1,122 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 382 children died and more than 740 were injured.

As Censor.NET informs, the Prosecutor General's Office reported this on Telegram.

It is noted that the figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 204, Kyiv region - 116, Mykolaiv region - 71, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46," the report says.

So, on September 3, a 9-year-old boy died as a result of enemy shelling in the city of Zelenodolsk, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Also, on September 3, the Russian military carried out artillery fire from rocket salvo systems using prohibited cluster munitions. Vysunsk, Mykolaiv region. An 8-year-old boy died, and three more children aged 9, 7 and 11 were injured.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.

