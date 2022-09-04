Ukrainian air defense systems shoot down up to 70% of Russian missiles, - Major General Zhirnov

Ukraine’s air defense has reached the level of effectiveness, when it knocks down 50 to 70% of Russian missiles.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Army Inform, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Major General Mykola Zhirnov.

"The analysis of air and missile strikes of Russia shows that from 50 to 70% of enemy missiles are shot down by means of air defense, both aircraft and anti-aircraft missile units.

But, unfortunately, today we cannot ensure 100% effectiveness of air defense operations, this is due to objective reasons - insufficient number of reconnaissance means, aviation and anti-aircraft missile systems.

Mostly, these are Soviet systems, which do not have the same efficiency and reliability as the air defense equipment of NATO partner countries."

The major general emphasized: as long as the enemy has missile and air weapons, there will still be a threat of air and missile strikes.

Although it can be stated that currently the enemy cannot use its air weapons with impunity, nor can it ensure the effectiveness of its missile strikes.

This became possible thanks to the work of the air defense system, the heroism and professionalism of Ukrainian servicemen.