Zelensky called von der Leyen: They discussed 8th package of sanctions against Russian Federation and macro-finance for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during which the interlocutors discussed the allocation of the next tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union to Ukraine.

Zelensky announced this on Twitter.

"Had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. We discussed the allocation of the next tranche of the EU macro-finance as soon as possible," Zelensky wrote.

According to the head of state, during the conversation with the EC president, he emphasized the need to prepare the 8th package of sanctions, which, among other things, should contain a ban on issuing visas to citizens of the Russian Federation.

"We coordinated with the president of the European Commission the steps to limit Russia's receipt of excess profits from the sale of oil and gas. We considered the possibility of a quick assessment by the European Commission, as long as Ukraine fulfills seven of its recommendations," Zelensky concluded.

