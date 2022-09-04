Consequences of attack on Mykolaiv: three medical institutions were seriously damaged, 2 schools and hotel were damaged

Tonight, the occupiers massively shelled Mykolaiv. 26 residential buildings came under fire. They had a total of 74 windows blown out. 7 houses have partially damaged roofs.

The mayor of the city, Oleksandr Senkevych, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, three medical institutions were significantly affected. They have broken windows, doors, and mutilated building facades. In medical offices and wards, the furniture and ceiling were damaged, the premises were covered with debris.

"Three educational institutions were also hit, including two schools. Their windows and doors were mostly broken. The hotel and museum buildings were damaged. Emergency crews have been working at the sites since the morning, repairing electricity networks, gas communications, and water pipelines," the message says.

Utility workers are cleaning the area. Parts of some streets had to be closed to traffic because the explosions pelted them with stones, earth and debris.

"Friends, in recent days in Mykolaiv, air raid signals have been sounding very often - both during the day and at night. I ask everyone to observe the safety rules," he appeals to the city's residents.